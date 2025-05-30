Promach Acquires DJS Systems, A Leading Automation Supplier For The Disposable Food Packaging Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, OH, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced today that it has acquired DJS Systems, a leader in disposable food service packaging automation. DJS Systems is a well-known and respected automation partner for many of the best known disposable food service packaging providers in the US. The addition of DJS further expands ProMach's capabilities in this market.

Founded in 2003 by David Swope, DJS Systems is one of the industry's leading suppliers of unique and innovative solutions for the disposable food service market. They offer a variety of advanced capabilities, including precision counting and vertical bagging systems, thermoforming automation, alternative packaging and sealing methods, as well as custom-designed solutions to support the unique challenges of the disposable packaging category of the food service industry.

“We are excited to welcome the DJS team to ProMach,” said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson.“Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our food-related portfolio, and it significantly expands our reach in the disposable food packaging automation sector, an area where we have worked hard to establish a strong position.” Anderson continued, saying,“DJS is an innovative company with deep customer relationships. In conjunction with our Rennco brand, this acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing a best-in-class, comprehensive experience for our food service customers across North America. DJS is a great addition to the ProMach family and to our portfolio of solutions.”

Based in Homer, Michigan, DJS and its more than 70 employees will join ProMach's Secondary Packaging business unit led by Group President Hutch Coburn. ProMach's Secondary Packaging business line is comprised of 13 product brands and supplies a variety of end of line and pharmaceutical solutions to customers worldwide.

“The addition of DJS to our Secondary Packaging business line is not only exciting, but it is also a strategic move that underscores our commitment to the disposable packaging market. The addition of DJS to our product line allows us to offer an even broader portfolio of solutions,” said Coburn. “DJS has a comprehensive and innovative offering, and ProMach has complementary technologies offered by current ProMach product brands, like Rennco, that will only complement the DJS offering.”

DJS General Managers, Jeff and Steve Sherman, will remain with the company and continue to lead the DJS team. Jeff Sherman will serve as VP of Sales and Operations, and Steve Sherman will be VP of Engineering. Both will report to Tom Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Rennco. The company will continue to operate out of its Homer, Michigan facility.

“Joining ProMach is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to continue and expand our original vision that has guided us for over 20 years,” said Jeff Sherman.“Our philosophy has always been to be a solution provider, not just a machine manufacturer. We have thrived because we are a trusted partner for our customers. Our goal has always been to create a long-term relationship by offering consultancy, as well as the best technical solutions and service for our customers, and we know this philosophy will continue as we join the ProMach family.”

For more information about DJS, please call them at +1 (517) 568-4444 or visit them online at .

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit . For more information on ProMach Careers, visit .

CONTACT: Scott Smith ProMach 8644191455 ...