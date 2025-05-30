Wood Partners Breaks Ground On Alta Flatirons Outside Of Denver

The 251-unit apartment community is one of the last remaining parcels of the Downtown Superior Masterplan

DENVER, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners officially broke ground on Alta Flatirons in Superior, Colorado, a suburb adjacent to the City of Boulder and just 30 minutes outside of Denver. The project is slated to deliver to the community in April 2027. At the groundbreaking ceremony, the Wood Partners team was joined by representatives of the Town of Superior, the design team and many of the project contractors.

Located in the heart of downtown Superior, Alta Flatirons offers easy walking access to retail, recreation and a town plaza which hosts a variety of events throughout the year. The community is the last multifamily parcel in the Downtown Superior Masterplan, a 156-acre mixed-use project encompassing a blend of homes, offices, retail, dining, lodging, entertainment and gathering spaces. Alta Flatirons also benefits from breathtaking views of the Flatirons and Rocky Mountains. Surrounded by Boulder County Open Space, these views will never be obstructed as future development is prohibited.

The site is also strategically positioned across the street from the planned 300,000-square-foot life science office development. Upon completion, it will generate hundreds of job opportunities, further increasing demand for housing at Alta Flatirons. Additionally, the community is conveniently located 10 minutes from the City of Boulder, home to the University of Colorado, and is situated along the US 36 corridor, both major employment hubs.

"We're excited to have officially broken ground on Alta Flatirons, which represents a rare opportunity to bring high-quality housing to downtown Superior and Boulder County," said Walter Armer, managing director at Wood Partners. "With its walkable location, unobstructed mountain views and proximity to major employment hubs, Alta Flatirons is designed to meet the growing demand for thoughtfully designed living spaces in the greater Denver area."

The 251-unit, wrap-style building includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with interiors inspired by Japandi style, a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design. Alta Flatirons will feature a lobby area with a coffee bar, a clubroom with kitchen and wine storage, library with co-working space, billiards room, conference and game room, expansive fitness center, a pool and spa courtyard with a grilling area, indoor/outdoor sky lounge and deck, pet wash and a dog park.

According to CBRE's recent Denver Multifamily Report, 2,081 units were absorbed in Q1 2025, the second highest Q1 total since 2015. Wood Partners currently has two other communities under construction, including Alta Piney Creek, a 186-unit community in southeast Aurora and Alta Mile High, a 216-unit community south of the Mile High Stadium in Denver. Alta Piney Creek is available for lease now, with Alta Mile High opening this summer. Wood Partners completed its first project in Colorado in 2005 and, since then, has delivered over 3,000 homes to Colorado's Front Range market. For more information, visit woodpartners .

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 110,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $23 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

