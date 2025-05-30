Weather Conditions Play Spoilsport On Opening Day Of Indian Open Of Surfing

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, May 30 (IANS) The opening day of the 6th Indian Open of Surfing, scheduled to take place at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach, was called off on Friday without any competition due to heavy rainfall and unsafe sea conditions resulting from the early onset of monsoon and the cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea.

After early morning assessments revealed high swells and erratic wave patterns far exceeding safe competition levels, the organizers including the Surfing Federation of India, Mantra Surf Club, and Surfing Swami Foundation, made the precautionary decision to postpone the day's events.

The three-day premier surfing competition is a second stop of the National Surfing Championship Series 2025 and is being organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of Surfing Federation of India. Earlier this week, due to forecasted adverse weather conditions, the organising committee took the precautionary decision to shift the event venue from Sasihithlu Beach to Tannirbhavi Eco Beach. However, the weather remained unfavourable, with persistent heavy rainfall thwarting any competitive activity on day one, even at the revised location.

Day two of the national championship will feature over 50 top surfers, such as Ramesh Budhial, Kishore Kumar, Ajeesh Ali, Harish Muthu, Kamali P, Shrishti Selvam, and Sinchana Gowda, battling it out in four categories: Men's Open, Women's Open, Groms (U-16) Boys, and Groms (U-16) Girls.

“All participants assembled at the venue by 8 am this morning, marking the commencement of day one of the event. The weather unfolded as forecasted, with heavy rain but minimal wind. Despite the inclement weather, the day was efficiently utilized for the registration process and distribution of event kits, including t-shirts and access bands. A detailed surfers' briefing was subsequently conducted, during which participants were familiarized with the venue and provided with an overview of the schedule and expectations for the upcoming days. While weather conditions limited activity today, we remain optimistic that tomorrow will bring improved conditions, allowing for the commencement of competitive sessions on the water,” said Rammohan Paranjape, vice president, Surfing Federation of India.