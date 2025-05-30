Shieldmark And Mighty Line Prevail In Six-Year Federal Legal Battle Against Spota LLC And Clifford A. Lowe

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After six years in the federal courts, ShieldMark, Inc. , manufacturer of Mighty Line Floor Tape , is pleased to announce it has secured a significant victory in a patent dispute that was filed under Court Case No. 1:19-cv-00910-JRA and has now been dismissed with prejudice following multiple decisive rulings. The legal proceedings culminated in the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on May 28, 2025, bringing finality to claims initially asserted by Clifford A. Lowe and Spota LLC (formerly InSite Solutions).On August 23, 2022, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio determined that Spota LLC and Mr. Lowe lacked standing due to an ongoing transfer of patent rights in U.S. Patent No. 10,214,664. The District Court also granted ShieldMark's counterclaim, fully invalidating the challenged patent and ordering Mr. Lowe and Spota LLC to pay $213,765 in attorney fees and costs.Furthermore, on March 24, 2025, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision reversing the standing determination but upholding the invalidation of U.S. Patent No. 10,214,664. The appellate court further affirmed the award of fees and additional interest in favor of ShieldMark, and dismissed the case with prejudice, bringing an end to all pending litigation.This outcome reaffirms the innovation of Tom Goecke, founder of ShieldMark, who pioneered the beveled-edge floor marking tape design that has transformed warehouse and factory safety protocols. Since its introduction, Mighty Line Floor Tape has set a new standard for industrial-strength, precision-engineered solutions in high-traffic environments.“We are proud that the courts have recognized our pioneering work and commitment to quality,” says Goecke.“This decision underscores the value of continuous innovation and reinforces our dedication to delivering the most reliable floor marking products in the industry.”Mighty Line Floor Tape and its complementary industrial floor signage are engineered to withstand the rigorous demands of forklift traffic, pallet jacks, and heavy machinery while supporting 5S lean manufacturing initiatives. The product line offers a range of widths, colors, and adhesive strengths, ensuring that facilities can customize their floor marking systems for maximum visibility, safety, and operational efficiency. By combining innovative materials science with precision manufacturing techniques, ShieldMark continues to deliver solutions that reduce workplace hazards and support compliance with OSHA and industry standards.In addition to its core tape offerings, ShieldMark provides comprehensive technical support, training resources, and best-practice guides to help customers optimize installation and long-term performance. Demonstrations of product durability and application methods can be viewed on the company's YouTube channel at .Potential customers and facility managers interested in evaluating Mighty Line products may obtain free samples by submitting a request through the official site or by contacting ShieldMark's sales representatives. Sample offerings are available for all standard tape configurations and are shipped promptly from U.S. distribution centers. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to transparent product performance and customer satisfaction.For more information about ShieldMark, product innovations, and corporate updates, please visit .About ShieldMark, Inc.ShieldMark, Inc. is a family-owned, veteran-owned manufacturer of industrial floor marking and safety solutions under the Mighty Line brand. Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, by Tom Goecke, the company operates production facilities in Ohio, Indiana, and Nevada. Focused exclusively on high-performance floor tape and signage, ShieldMark serves customers across automotive, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, delivering products engineered for durability, precision, and long-term reliability.

Media Relations

Mighty Line | ShieldMark, Inc.

+1 800-714-9980

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.