Drag Reducing Agent Market To Reach USD 1.3 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Demand Across Key Fluid Flow Applications

The USA drag reducing agent market grows steadily, driven by rising pipeline transport and shale-based oil and gas production expansion.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global drag reducing agent market is projected to reach USD 749.5 million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow steadily, hitting a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by 2035. This growth is driven by rising demand in oil & gas, chemical processing, and transportation sectors, with the market expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.63% over the forecast period.Drag reducing agents, also known as flow improvers, are specialty chemicals used to minimize turbulence and frictional pressure loss in pipelines, allowing for smoother and more efficient fluid transport. These agents are gaining widespread adoption across multiple industries, including oil & gas, chemicals, and water treatment.Stay Ahead of Industry Trends – Get Your Sample Report Now!Market DynamicsThe key drivers of growth in the drag reducing agent market include the surge in oil production activities, rising global energy demand, and the need to optimize pipeline networks. In the oil and gas sector, operators are under constant pressure to maximize output while minimizing environmental and economic costs. DRAs offer a proven solution by enhancing pipeline capacity without necessitating significant capital investment in infrastructure expansion.Additionally, increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure development in emerging economies are creating new avenues for market expansion. Countries undergoing rapid industrialization are investing heavily in oil and water transportation systems, further propelling the demand for efficient and cost-effective flow solutions like DRAs.The market is also benefiting from technological advancements in the formulation of DRAs. Manufacturers are continually innovating to develop high-performance agents with improved thermal stability, compatibility, and biodegradability. These innovations are helping companies meet regulatory requirements and environmental standards while delivering superior performance.Regional LandscapeGeographically, North America holds a substantial share of the drag reducing agent market, driven by the extensive pipeline network in the United States and Canada and the region's high rate of oil production. The presence of established oil & gas companies and ongoing investments in pipeline modernization have made North America a key market for DRAs.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative market, supported by rapid industrial development, increasing energy demand, and major pipeline projects in countries such as China and India. Governments in the region are also focusing on improving energy infrastructure, which is expected to boost demand for drag reducing agents.The Middle East and Africa, with their vast oil reserves and export-oriented economies, represent another important market. As regional players look to enhance the efficiency of their oil transport systems, the adoption of DRAs is expected to rise steadily.Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!Competitive LandscapeThe drag reducing agent market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional players competing on innovation, product quality, and cost-effectiveness. Key industry participants are focusing on research and development to enhance product capabilities and expand application areas. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are also common as companies aim to strengthen their market position and access new geographies.Key Market Players.Baker Hughes.Flowchem.Innospec.Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc..NuGenTec.Oil Flux Americas.Sino Oil King Shine Chemical.Superchem Technology.The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical.China National Petroleum CorporationLatest Functional Agents & Additives Reports:SegmentationBy Product Type:By product type, the industry is segmented into polymer, surfactant, and suspension/suspended solids.By Application:By application, the industry is segmented into crude oil, multi-phase liquid, refined products, heavy asphaltic crude, and water transportation.By End Use:By end use, the industry is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power & energy, agriculture, and others.By Region:By region, the industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsPhenoxycycloposphazene Market Outlook:Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth:Structure Directing Agents Market Trends:Friction Modifier Additives Market Forecast:High-Performance Catalyst Market Share:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 