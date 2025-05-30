Azerbaijan Explores Green Energy Partnership With German Companies
Azerbaijan has discussed expanding cooperation with Germany in the field of green energy.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, on his“X” account.
“We held discussions with Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, regarding the expansion of energy cooperation within the framework of Azerbaijan's green energy agenda.
We assessed prospects for collaboration with German companies on developing offshore wind energy, the Green Energy Corridor extending from the Caspian Sea to Europe, and energy supply through this infrastructure,” the post reads.
