Worldone And Haier Join Forces To Power A Smarter, Greener Future Through BESS Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WorldOne Energies, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce a strategic technical collaboration with Haier, a globally recognized expert in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This partnership marks a significant milestone in accelerating clean energy infrastructure across key global markets.
As a leading manufacturer of solar panels, EV chargers, and inverters, WorldOne Energies brings manufacturing strength, robust project execution capabilities, and a strong international footprint. Haier, known for its excellence in system integration and BESS technology, will contribute its technical know-how, product compliance assurance, and system integration support to the partnership.
This collaboration aims to deliver high-efficiency, reliable, and compliant energy storage and solar solutions to both emerging and developed markets. WorldOne Energies will represent and promote Haier's advanced storage technologies in India, the UAE, and North America, offering end-to-end support including execution, marketing, and after-sales services.
“Haier's unmatched BESS expertise combined with our cutting-edge solar manufacturing and project execution experience creates a powerful synergy that will accelerate global energy transitions,” said Mark Garvin, CEO and Co-Founder of WorldOne Energies.
The partnership will also leverage WorldOne Energies' commitment to innovation, exemplified by its integration of the latest TopCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technology in its solar panel production-ensuring superior efficiency and durability across a range of environmental conditions.
WorldOne Energies is currently engaged in multiple large-scale solar energy projects across diverse geographies. These include projects in USA, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Kosovo, and regions in Africa and Asia. These ventures underscore the company's expanding global presence and its unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions worldwide.
About WorldOne Energies
WorldOne Energies is a fast-growing, globally engaged renewable energy company specializing in solar panels, EV charging solutions, and inverters. The company is driven by its mission to enable large-scale clean energy adoption through innovation, reliability, and sustainability.
About Haier New Energy
Haier New Energy, a division of the globally renowned Haier Group, specializes in smart energy storage systems. The company offers reliable, scalable BESS solutions tailored for utility, commercial, and industrial applications across the globe.
