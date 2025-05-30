403
Ministry Of Sports Organises 'UX Lab' Event For Sports Sabbatical Services As Part Of Zero Government Bureaucracy Program
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Ghanim Al Hajeri: Including sports entities in service development is a crucial step towards simplifying service procedures without administrative complications, demonstrating our commitment to providing smart and customer-centric services
-
The lab's key goal is to enhance sports sabbatical services and improve customer experiences in collaboration with supporting government agencies.
It involves representatives from sports entities in developing solutions and evaluating customer experiences to fulfill their needs with more efficient and flexible services.
Leveraging improvement and co-design tools to streamline administrative processes and align with the UAE's digital transformation initiatives.
