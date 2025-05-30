Ministry Of Sports Organises 'UX Lab' Event For Sports Sabbatical Services As Part Of Zero Government Bureaucracy Program



The lab's key goal is to enhance sports sabbatical services and improve customer experiences in collaboration with supporting government agencies.

It involves representatives from sports entities in developing solutions and evaluating customer experiences to fulfill their needs with more efficient and flexible services. Leveraging improvement and co-design tools to streamline administrative processes and align with the UAE's digital transformation initiatives.

UAE, May 2025- The Ministry of Sports hosted the 'User Experience Lab' (UX Lab) at its headquarters in Dubai to enhance sports sabbatical services. The event presented an in-depth simulation of the digital customer journey, allowing participants to evaluate the sports sabbatical services offered by the Ministry. Attendees included representatives from various sports federations, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and specialists from the Ministry's digital transformation and customer happiness departments.

The event highlighted the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of government services and simplify the processes for obtaining sports sabbatical services as part of the UAE's Government Services 2.0 framework and the Zero Government Bureaucracy program. In this context, His Excellency Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, stated that hosting the UX Lab is a testament to the Ministry's unwavering commitment to providing smart and integrated sports services that streamline transaction procedures for sports entities. In addition, he said:“Enhancing customer experiences is one of the factors that drive our efforts to design services and simplify procedures. Through this initiative, we look forward to directly involving representatives of sports federations in the process of assessing the services and proposing solutions, further emphasising our belief that remarkable improvements in services begin with customers.”

H.E. Al Hajeri added:“We consider the UX Lab as a meaningful step towards our efforts to offer government services without any administrative complications, using optimisation tools and collaborative designs with customers. Through its results, we aim to make significant enhancements in sports sabbatical services and attain the goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program.”

The UX Lab will evaluate the current customers' experience with sports sabbatical services. In line with this, six representatives from sports entities who participated in the event were allocated one hour each to conduct a session assessing their digital journey and exploring opportunities for improvement. The event further aligns with the Ministry's efforts to provide seamless and effective government services focused on customer requirements.

The Ministry of Sports continues its efforts to implement quality initiatives that enhance customer experiences and improve access to its services, guided by a customer-centric vision. By employing best practices in government service design, the Ministry aims to streamline processes and boost operational efficiency. This approach ensures smoother and more adaptable service experiences that align with the expectations of sports entities and support the country's digital transformation.