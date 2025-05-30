Eidiya Atms To Be Available In Various Locations From Today: QCB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the availability of Eidiya ATM service starting on Friday, May 30, 2025, in various convenient locations around Qatar.

The ATMs will be available in 10 locations, allowing users to withdraw Qatari Riyal bills of 5, 10, and 50-100 denominations. The locations of Eidiya ATMs include Place Vendome Mall, Mall of Qatar, Al-Wakrah Old Souq, Doha Festival City (DFC), Al-Hazm Mall, Al-Mirqab Mall, Al-Khor Mall, Al-Meera (Muaither), Al-Meera (Al-Thumama).

QCB's Eidiya ATM service comes as a part of the overall effort to preserve the Qatari heritage and culture of the practice of Eidi, which is the gifting of money to young children.