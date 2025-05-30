Raid 2 On OTT: Jio Hotstar Or Netflix? When And Where You Can Watch Ajay Devgn's Film

Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh's Raid 2, which earned over ₹225 crore at the box office, is all set for its OTT release. Those who missed the theatrical run can soon watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Seven years after Raid, Raid 2 returns, following honest officer Amay Patnaik's investigation of corrupt politician Dadabhai. Despite challenges, he compels Dadabhai's surrender.

Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh's crime thriller Raid 2, released on the 1st of this month, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 earned over ₹225 crore at the box office. Good news for fans waiting to watch it online.

According to zoomtventertainment and Sakshi Post, Raid 2 will make its OTT debut on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

Raid 2 boasts a powerful cast including Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma.