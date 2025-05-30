403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raid 2 On OTT: Jio Hotstar Or Netflix? When And Where You Can Watch Ajay Devgn's Film
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh's Raid 2, which earned over ₹225 crore at the box office, is all set for its OTT release. Those who missed the theatrical run can soon watch it from the comfort of their homes.</p><img><p>Seven years after Raid, Raid 2 returns, following honest officer Amay Patnaik's investigation of corrupt politician Dadabhai. Despite challenges, he compels Dadabhai's surrender.</p><img><p>Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh's crime thriller Raid 2, released on the 1st of this month, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.</p><img><p>Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 earned over ₹225 crore at the box office. Good news for fans waiting to watch it online.</p><img><p>According to zoomtventertainment and Sakshi Post, Raid 2 will make its OTT debut on Netflix on June 27, 2025.</p><img><p>Raid 2 boasts a powerful cast including Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma.</p>
