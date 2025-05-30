Chhattisgarh: Three Villagers Injured In Bijapur IED Blast
Security forces have already launched a massive anti-Maoist operation as a part of the Union government's pledge to end Naxalism by early 2026.
The explosive device, planted by Maoists, targeted innocent civilians who were going to their daily workplace.
The victims, residents of Dampaya and Erragufa Para, were on their way to Bandepara when they unknowingly stepped into the danger zone, triggering the blast, police said.
The explosion caused serious injuries, particularly to their legs and faces.
Upon receiving information, Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Mayank Ransingh immediately dispatched an ambulance to the site, ensuring the victims were swiftly transported to the district hospital for emergency medical attention, said the police.
The injured villagers have been identified as Gote Joga, son of Samaiya Muria, aged 45, Vivek Dhori, son of Nagaiya Muria, aged 17, and Badde Sunil, son of Mibba Muria, aged 20, all residents of Erragufa Para, Dampaya police station Madde.
The families of the injured have been informed, and medical teams are working to stabilise them. Officials are monitoring their recovery and providing necessary support.
Security forces have intensified their patrols in the affected area to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of locals.
Authorities are investigating the source of the explosive device and gathering intelligence to track down those responsible.
The use of IEDs remains a persistent threat in conflict-prone areas, posing serious risks to civilians and security personnel.
Local administration has urged villagers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.
The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in regions affected by insurgency and underscores the need for enhanced safety measures to protect residents from such violent acts. Efforts are being made to improve awareness and safety protocols in the community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment