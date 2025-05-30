Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, US Address Normalization Efforts With Armenia

Azerbaijan, US Address Normalization Efforts With Armenia


2025-05-30 06:04:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Joshua Huck, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States, on May 30, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

The meeting addressed a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both sides emphasized the significance of long-standing strategic ties, particularly in energy security, and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors.

Regional energy infrastructure, alternative energy initiatives, and transportation and communications links were also on the agenda, alongside prospects for joint engagement with Central Asian partners.

Bayramov briefed the US delegation on post-conflict developments in the South Caucasus, the current state of peace talks with Armenia, and the challenges that continue to impede progress.

The two delegations also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual concern, underscoring their shared interest in promoting stability and integration in the region.

MENAFN30052025000187011040ID1109615273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search