Azerbaijan, US Address Normalization Efforts With Armenia
The meeting addressed a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both sides emphasized the significance of long-standing strategic ties, particularly in energy security, and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors.
Regional energy infrastructure, alternative energy initiatives, and transportation and communications links were also on the agenda, alongside prospects for joint engagement with Central Asian partners.
Bayramov briefed the US delegation on post-conflict developments in the South Caucasus, the current state of peace talks with Armenia, and the challenges that continue to impede progress.
The two delegations also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual concern, underscoring their shared interest in promoting stability and integration in the region.
