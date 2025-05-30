United States Veterinary Education Market Report 2025: Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - How Certificate Programs Are Transforming The Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|86
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- University of California - Davis Cornell University Auburn University Tuskegee University University of Arizona Midwestern University University of Florida University of Georgia University of Illinois Purdue University
United States Veterinary Education Market, By Course:
- Graduate Courses Post-graduate Courses Standalone Courses
United States Veterinary Education Market, By Specialty:
- Veterinary Surgery Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Nursing Animal Grooming Other Specialties
United States Veterinary Education Market, By Institution:
- Public Private
United States Veterinary Education Market, By Delivery Mode:
- Classroom based Courses E-Learning
United States Veterinary Education Market, By Region:
- North-East Mid-West West South
