Sofema Online Recognized As Leading Global Provider Of Regulatory Aviation Training

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2008, Sofema Aviation Services w has evolved into a leading global provider of regulatory-compliant online training, offering comprehensive and flexible solutions to support the international aviation industry.Sofema Online's portfolio spans EASA, FAA, UAE GCAA, and OTAR regulatory frameworks, with a community of over 150,000 enrolled professionals. Featuring more than 400 online courses, Diplomas, and Learning Packages, Sofema Online empowers aviation organizations to maintain compliance, enhance competence, and drive operational excellence.Sofema Online stands out for its flexible, business-oriented training, including tailored learning paths and self-enrollment tools that fit seamlessly into operational needs. Audit and Quality Assurance readiness are also supported through guest enrollment, allowing QA personnel and auditors to review course content and ensure confidence before commitment.As part of the Sofema Online Plus Program, members benefit from complimentary access to select courses, fostering continuous professional development. The Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) provides teams with unrestricted access to enroll in courses as needed, while the Enroll Now – Pay Later (ENPL) program enables accelerated training access.Sofema Online's dedication to delivering comprehensive online aviation training has been recognized with the prestigious ARTSA (Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association) certification. This accolade highlights Sofema Online's commitment to regulatory compliance, flexible training solutions, and business-focused outcomes.Courses meet the highest standards of EASA, FAA, GCAA, and OTAR compliance, positioning aviation professionals and organizations at the forefront in today's complex and evolving landscape.

