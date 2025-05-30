Cityscape Global brings Saudi Real Estate Investment Opportunities and Strategic Partnerships to London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's leading event organiser, Tahaluf, today launched Capitals London - a landmark business briefing under the Cityscape Global Investor Programme, which unites international investors, government leaders, and master developers to advance collaboration and unlock unprecedented investment opportunities into the region's most dynamic real estate market.Capitals London offers delegates direct access to key decision-makers from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities & Housing (MOMAH), Real Estate General Authority (REGA), and Ministry of Investment (MISA), and senior representatives from Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), Saudi Mortgage Guarantees Services Company (Damanat), National Housing Company (NHC), Public Investment Fund (PIF), King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), Red Sea Global, New Murabba, and Sports Boulevard Foundation.Held under the patronage of Abdullah Alhamaad, the CEO of REGA, this two-day business briefing (29th – 30th May) at Grosvenor House, Mayfair, convenes select UK and Europe-based institutional investors, limited partners, family offices, private equity funds and investment banks, representing a combined Real Estate AUM of $4.4+ trillion.Delivering his opening address, H.E. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities & Housing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, explained:"Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic urban transformation. Guided by Vision 2030 and supported by the unwavering commitment of our leadership, we are reimagining our cities to be more than just places to live - but hubs of opportunity, innovation, and quality of life.”In addition, Fahad Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development, MISA spoke about incentivising foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia and equalising the playing field between international and local investors.Furthermore, representatives from the UK office of the Saudi Ministry of Investment (MISA) were on hand to discuss the journeys and pathways open to potential investors when looking to invest in Saudi real estate, including the decision-making and set-up processes. And the CEO of National Housing Company (NHC), Mr Mohammad Albuty, took part in a fireside chat, to introduce NHC as the largest real estate developer in Saudi Arabia and the benefits that investing in the business can bring.Milan Mirjanic, Chief of Strategy and Portfolio Management at KAFD said:“At Capitals by Cityscape Global, I was pleased to highlight KAFD's pivotal role in driving forward Saudi Arabia's growing real estate sector opportunities to industry leaders and real estate investors. As Riyadh continues to establish itself as a leading global capital, KAFD is proud to be at the forefront, showcasing a tangible example of the scale and scope of KSA real estate opportunities.”Greg Djerejian, Group Head of Investments and Group Chief Legal Officer at Red Sea Global, explained:“The scale, ambition and complexity of our destinations are unparalleled. Yet in only seven years we have delivered on our promises and are welcoming guests and investors. There is still much more to come and Capitals London provides a great opportunity to show UK investors what we've already achieved and how they can be part of Saudi Arabia's future success.”

