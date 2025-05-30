Dubai: Meet 78-Year-Old Expat Who Gives Eid Qurbani Meat To The Poor

As Muslims across the UAE prepare for Eid Al Adha by selecting their sacrificial animals (Qurbani) , one retired Indian expatriate is also busy preparing the distribution of livestock in some poor communities in Africa.

At 78 years old, Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala is embarking on his fifth year of this charity mission.

Eid Al Adha, known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice ,' honours the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim. Inspired by this spirit, Nalwala began his journey five years ago after visiting Yemen, where he witnessed heartbreaking levels of poverty.

He told Khaleej Times that moment changed the course of his retirement-and he made it his mission to ensure that families in remote, underserved regions could share in the blessings of Eid.

Nalwala is a former industrialist and president of Anchor Allied Factory in Sharjah. The Eid charity activities are carried out by The Nalwala Foundation, founded and led by him as the trustee.

Since that pivotal trip, Nalwala has arranged the slaughter and distribution of dozens of camels annually across rural areas in Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia. He oversees the process meticulously. His team sends him pictures of the animals for approval, ensuring both ethical sourcing and dignity in distribution.

Once approved, the meat is carefully divided and distributed. Long queues form in villages, where people arrive with containers, while the remaining portions are delivered directly to homes in the most remote areas.“I make sure the animals are healthy and the distribution is fair,” he said.

“Many of these families rarely eat meat... One camel can feed up to 300 families,” Nalwala told Khaleej Times.

Nalwala however doesn't limit his meat distribution efforts to Africa. For the past three years, he has also been organising the sacrifice of multiple animals during Eid, with the meat distributed to underserved communities in Kashmir, including areas like Sumbal, Bandipore, Kargil, and beyond.

In his hometown of Mumbai, he ensures the slaughter of a number of goats that can feed up to 1,500 people.“Each act is a reminder to the recipients that they have not been forgotten during the blessed days of Eid,” he said.

It is not just during Eid that Nalwala's generosity comes to the forefront. During Diwali, he also distributes sweets and gifts to labourers in worker accommodations across Dubai and Sharjah.

In Boisar, Mumbai, he established a senior citizen home through The Nalwala Foundation, providing refuge and dignity to abandoned or struggling elderly individuals. Residents are given meaningful roles-from mentorship to daily operations-fostering a strong sense of community and purpose.

This proves for Nalwala that giving is not a seasonal act-it is the foundation of his life.

“We live in great comfort, with food and drink always within reach,” he reflected.“But Eid is not only about our own tables-it's about ensuring those less fortunate can share in the celebration too. I don't believe in charity as an event. It should be a way of life.”