Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Totalenergies Sells Nigerian Oil Field Stake To Shell

Totalenergies Sells Nigerian Oil Field Stake To Shell


2025-05-30 04:02:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) TotalEnergies announced today that it will sell its stake in a major offshore oil field in Nigeria to Shell for $510 million.
In separate statements, the two companies said that TotalEnergies is relinquishing its 12.5% stake in the Bonga field, raising Shell's share to 67.5%.
With this move, the French company is exiting the production-sharing agreement signed in 2021 between the Nigerian government, TotalEnergies, Shell, ExxonMobil, and Eni, after two years of difficult negotiations.

MENAFN30052025000067011011ID1109614747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search