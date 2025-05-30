403
Kuwait Crown Prince Proceeds To Osaka During Official Visit To Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad al-Sabah, along with the accompanying official delegation, arrived on Friday at Kansai International Airport in the Japanese city of Osaka, during his official visit to the nation.
His Highness the Crown Prince was welcomed at the airport by the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan and the Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai.
Earlier, His Highness the Crown Prince met with the Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito in the Japanese capital Tokyo. They discussed the distinctive and historic relations bonding the two friendly countries, the joint vision toward expanding the mutual interests and attaining hopes and aspirations of the Kuwaiti and Japanese peoples. (end)
