Thexchange Presents Virtualstax, The 'First Global Xchange For People'

Drew Brees StaX

Rudolf Markgraaff StaX

- Drew Brees

CAPE TOWN,, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TheXchange announced the launch of VirtualStaX, a pioneering platform (StaX) that introduces blockchain-verified digital trading cards in talented people, marking a significant milestone in digital technology for talent monetization. VirtualStaX cards is a novel innovation with no existing equivalent, designed to enable individuals globally to monetize their talents and connect directly with supporters in a transformative way.

VirtualStaX allows individuals-referred to as StaX Issuers-to create and issue their own VirtualStaX cards through StaX, a decentralized progressive web app and trading platform. An individual's VirtualStaX represent the Issuer's skills, achievements, and talents, and can be bought, sold, and traded by fans on TheXchange's global marketplace. The platform leverages blockchain technology via the Tellos Blockchain to ensure the authenticity and ownership of each VirtualStaX card. Trading, including auctions, is facilitated exclusively through StaX, providing a secure and transparent Xchange for transactions.

A key feature of VirtualStaX is its revenue model, where StaX Issuers retain 90% of the gross revenue from their VirtualStaX sales, with the remaining 10% contributing to TheXchange's revenue, which is distributed to its stakeholders. This structure ensures that creators-whether athletes, musicians, artists, influencers, entrepreneurs, or public figures-directly benefit from their engagement with supporters. For example, an amateur surfer can fund their training, or a musician can support their next project, through the contributions of fans who trade their VirtualStaX.

Rudolf Markgraaff, founder of TheXchange, initiated the development of VirtualStaX in June 2017, securing a patent for the business model in 2021.“TheXchange created a platform that allows individuals to share their talents on a global stage. Amateurs–Fund their dreams and Pros–Monetize their popularity,” Markgraaff stated.“StaX is designed to connect creators with their supporters worldwide, providing a new way for anyone, anywhere, to participate in a digital exchange centered around human passion and potential.”

The launch of VirtualStaX has attracted notable ambassadors, including NFL athlete Drew Brees, who serves as the platform's Global VirtualStaX Ambassador.“This platform offers a unique opportunity for individuals to engage with their supporters and pursue their aspirations,” Brees said. He is joined by other prominent figures, such as country music star Luke Bryan, NFL players Von Miller and Cam Jordan, NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. and surfer Matthew McGillivray, who support the platform's mission to provide a new avenue for talent monetization across various fields.

WATCH: DREW BREES GLOBAL STAX AMBASSADOR INTERVIEW

VirtualStaX operates as a dynamic ecosystem where the value of an individual Issuer's VirtualStaX is determined by the real-world achievements of Issuers. As an Issuer succeeds-whether through a sports victory, a musical release, or an innovative breakthrough-the demand for and therefore the value of their VirtualStaX can increase, enabling fans to trade them, participate in their journey and share in their success. The platform supports a wide range of categories, from athletes and esports players to artists, innovators, and business leaders, ensuring broad accessibility for both amateurs and professionals.

The significance of VirtualStaX lies in its unprecedented approach to talent monetization and fan engagement. With billions of people active on social media and participating in the global creator economy, the platform enters a landscape primed for digital interaction. TheXchange positions VirtualStaX as a transformative technology, comparable to the early days of major social media networks, but with a unique focus on creating a global exchange where talent is the currency. This innovation has the potential to redefine how individuals are supported and valued, offering a new model for creator-fan relationships worldwide.

TheXchange, headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, developed VirtualStaX to operate as a decentralized platform accessible to users globally. The company aims to expand the platform's reach by including new categories and fostering partnerships with platforms like X and Instagram that will enhance its global impact. For more information, visit .

About TheXchange and VirtualStaX

TheXchange is a fin-tech company focused on promoting a“Global Xchange Platform for Talent” through VirtualStaX, blockchain-verified digital trading cards that individuals can issue via StaX, enabling fans to buy, sell, and trade them as digital assets while participating in the creator's journey.

E. King

TheXchange Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.