Infinix GT 30 Pro Antutu Benchmark Revealed Ahead Of Launch, Comes With World's 1St Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE Processor
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 29, 2025 | Infinix is set to redefine what performance and gaming in the mid-premium smartphone segment with the GT 30 Pro, launching June 3, 2025. At the core of this next-gen device is the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE processor, clocked at 3.35GHz, delivering class-defining power with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.4 million.
Engineered with a gamer-first philosophy, the GT 30 Pro integrates this high-efficiency processor with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, expandable virtually up to 24GB, enabling up to 24% faster game scene transitions. Beneath the hood it also packs a 6-Layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System, composed of superconducting materials like graphite and copper offering 13% increase in cooling area and 20% boost in heat removal compared to previous generation. The result is fluid, responsive performance under sustained loads, whether in competitive gaming environments or demanding multitasking scenarios.
Available in 8 GB+256 GB and 12 GB+256 GB configurations, the GT 30 Pro represents a major leap in hardware ambition. Under Infinix's GT Verse strategy, it brings flagship-level technologies to a wider performance-hungry gaming audience.
