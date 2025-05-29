Dr. Michael Gelb Joins Dental Protection Group Board Of Directors

Bringing Clinical Expertise and Thought Leadership to an Innovative Dental Warranty and Reinsurance Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dental Protection Group (DPG), a company redefining risk management and profitability for dental practices and labs through innovative warranty and reinsurance programs, is proud to announce that renowned clinician Dr. Michael Gelb has officially joined its Board of Directors.Dr. Gelb, one of the most respected voices in airway-centered dentistry and TMJ disorders, brings decades of clinical insight and a passion for patient-focused care to the DPG leadership team. His guidance will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of growth as DPG expands its presence in the dental industry.“I wish I had access to this kind of dental warranty and reinsurance solution earlier in my career,” said Dr. Gelb.“The Dental Protection Group empowers practices to offer patients added peace of mind while also building long-term financial stability. It's a win for the provider and the patient.”DPG's 5-year dental procedure warranties and prosthetic warranties allow practices and labs to increase treatment acceptance, attract and retain patients, and participate in a tax-advantaged financial structure through 831(b) micro-captives - a concept long used in industries like automotive retail but relatively new to dentistry.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Gelb to our board,” said Max Zanan, co-founder of the Dental Protection Group.“As newcomers to the dental space, we understand the importance of clinical leadership and credibility. Dr. Gelb's support validates our mission and helps bridge the gap between financial innovation and patient care.”Dr. Gelb will also serve as an ambassador for DPG, sharing his experience with dental professionals exploring how warranties and reinsurance can transform both their patient relationships and practice economics.For more information, visit:

