WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK HIRES DIANE HEYDEN AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR OF SBA LENDING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Heyden brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services with a strong focus on SBA lending. Her background includes oversight of nationwide SBA sales activities, spearheading the launch of a nationwide SBA loan origination program, developing high-performance SBA teams and managing successful business development officers. She will provide leadership and enhance operational efficiency within the SBA Department as the Bank expands its footprint.

"We're thrilled to have Diane join the Bank," said Krista Snelling, WCCB President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience and proven track record will benefit small businesses all along the Central Coast and throughout the state. Our problem-solving approach to lending aligns perfectly with Diane's, and we look forward to her contributions and successes with the Bank."

"It is an honor to join West Coast Community Bank at such an exciting time in the Bank's growth," said Heyden. "I look forward to working with and expanding an SBA team that is so highly regarded in the industry."

Heyden joins WCCB from Misson Valley Bank, where she served as Senior Vice President, SBA Sales Manager. She also previously held positions with Lincoln Savings Bank as Senior Vice President, SBA Manager and Pacific Premier Bank as Senior Vice President, Director of SBA Lending.

In addition to her professional achievements, Heyden served on the board of the Huntington Beach Educational Foundation and in the City Council-appointed role of Chair of the Huntington Beach 4th of July board.

Heyden holds a degree from California State University, Long Beach and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. She is a member of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders and served as Chair for its National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Small Bank West committee for five consecutive years.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb for more information.

