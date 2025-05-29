Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
|
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
February 1,
|
|
May 4,
|
Net revenue
|
|
$ 1,895.3
|
|
$ 1,817.4
|
|
$ 1,160.9
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
942.9
|
|
900.0
|
|
633.1
|
Gross profit
|
|
952.4
|
|
917.4
|
|
527.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
507.7
|
|
499.0
|
|
476.1
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
186.4
|
|
195.7
|
|
199.9
|
Restructuring related charges (gains), net
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
4.1
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
681.8
|
|
682.2
|
|
680.1
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
270.6
|
|
235.2
|
|
(152.3)
|
Interest expense
|
|
(48.7)
|
|
(45.0)
|
|
(48.8)
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
9.6
|
|
3.3
|
Interest and other loss, net
|
|
(54.7)
|
|
(35.4)
|
|
(45.5)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
215.9
|
|
199.8
|
|
(197.8)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
38.0
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
17.8
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 177.9
|
|
$ 200.2
|
|
$ (215.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share - basic
|
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
864.8
|
|
865.7
|
|
865.0
|
Diluted
|
|
875.6
|
|
879.9
|
|
865.0
|
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
February 1,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 885.9
|
|
$ 948.3
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,144.0
|
|
1,028.4
|
Inventories
|
|
1,071.4
|
|
1,029.7
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
148.1
|
|
113.9
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
588.2
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,837.6
|
|
3,120.3
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
774.7
|
|
790.5
|
Goodwill
|
|
11,062.2
|
|
11,586.9
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
|
2,450.9
|
|
2,710.6
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
405.9
|
|
401.2
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
1,492.4
|
|
1,595.0
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 20,023.7
|
|
$ 20,204.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 562.7
|
|
$ 622.2
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
939.8
|
|
972.6
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
183.7
|
|
302.5
|
Short-term debt
|
|
1,255.2
|
|
129.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,941.4
|
|
2,026.8
|
Long-term debt
|
|
2,977.4
|
|
3,934.3
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
792.2
|
|
816.4
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,711.0
|
|
6,777.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
14,294.2
|
|
14,534.1
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.4
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(983.1)
|
|
(1,109.2)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
13,312.7
|
|
13,427.0
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 20,023.7
|
|
$ 20,204.5
|
Marvell Technology, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
May 4,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 177.9
|
|
$ (215.6)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
84.2
|
|
72.6
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
142.1
|
|
136.5
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
245.7
|
|
264.9
|
Restructuring related charges (gains), net
|
|
(14.0)
|
|
0.7
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(22.2)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
44.1
|
|
21.8
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(115.6)
|
|
239.7
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
24.1
|
|
85.8
|
Inventories
|
|
(69.9)
|
|
38.8
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(37.4)
|
|
(58.3)
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
(117.6)
|
|
(92.2)
|
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
|
|
(26.4)
|
|
(148.0)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
332.9
|
|
324.5
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of technology licenses
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
(0.5)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(118.8)
|
|
(91.5)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
25.9
|
|
0.1
|
Other, net
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(10.0)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(94.1)
|
|
(101.9)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(340.0)
|
|
(150.0)
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
|
0.6
|
|
2.3
|
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
|
|
(50.2)
|
|
(74.1)
|
Dividend payments to stockholders
|
|
(51.8)
|
|
(51.8)
|
Payments on technology license obligations
|
|
(26.8)
|
|
(30.2)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
200.0
|
|
-
|
Principal payments of debt
|
|
(32.8)
|
|
(21.9)
|
Other, net
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(301.2)
|
|
(325.7)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(62.4)
|
|
(103.1)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
948.3
|
|
950.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 885.9
|
|
$ 847.7
|
Marvell Technology, Inc.
|
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
February 1,
|
|
May 4,
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$ 952.4
|
|
$ 917.4
|
|
$ 527.8
|
Special items - expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
11.2
|
|
10.1
|
|
9.7
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
169.4
|
|
169.5
|
|
180.5
|
Restructuring related charges (a)
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
|
-
|
Other cost of goods sold (b)
|
|
0.5
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
6.0
|
Total special items
|
|
181.1
|
|
174.6
|
|
196.2
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$ 1,133.5
|
|
$ 1,092.0
|
|
$ 724.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
50.3 %
|
|
50.5 %
|
|
45.5 %
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
15.5 %
|
Restructuring related charges (a)
|
|
- %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
- %
|
Other cost of goods sold (b)
|
|
- %
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
0.6 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
59.8 %
|
|
60.1 %
|
|
62.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total GAAP operating expenses
|
|
$ 681.8
|
|
$ 682.2
|
|
$ 680.1
|
Special items - (expenses) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(130.9)
|
|
(137.5)
|
|
(126.8)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(76.3)
|
|
(77.6)
|
|
(84.4)
|
Restructuring related charges (a)
|
|
12.3
|
|
12.5
|
|
(4.1)
|
Other (c)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(11.0)
|
Total special items
|
|
(195.6)
|
|
(202.8)
|
|
(226.3)
|
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
|
|
$ 486.2
|
|
$ 479.4
|
|
$ 453.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
14.3 %
|
|
12.9 %
|
|
(13.1) %
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
8.1 %
|
|
11.8 %
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
22.8 %
|
Restructuring related charges (a)
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
0.4 %
|
Other cost of goods sold (b)
|
|
- %
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Other (c)
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.9 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
34.2 %
|
|
33.7 %
|
|
23.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP interest and other loss, net
|
|
$ (54.7)
|
|
$ (35.4)
|
|
$ (45.5)
|
Special items - expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (c)
|
|
7.4
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
(2.4)
|
Total special items
|
|
7.4
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
(2.4)
|
Total non-GAAP interest and other loss, net
|
|
$ (47.3)
|
|
$ (41.2)
|
|
$ (47.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$ 177.9
|
|
$ 200.2
|
|
$ (215.6)
|
Special items - expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
142.1
|
|
147.6
|
|
136.5
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
245.7
|
|
247.1
|
|
264.9
|
Restructuring related charges (a)
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
(11.4)
|
|
4.1
|
Other cost of goods sold (b)
|
|
0.5
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
6.0
|
Other (c)
|
|
8.1
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
8.6
|
Pre-tax total special items
|
|
384.1
|
|
371.6
|
|
420.1
|
Other income tax effects and adjustments (d)
|
|
(22.0)
|
|
(40.4)
|
|
2.2
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$ 540.0
|
|
$ 531.4
|
|
$ 206.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares - basic
|
|
864.8
|
|
865.7
|
|
865.0
|
GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted
|
|
875.6
|
|
879.9
|
|
865.0
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted (e)
|
|
875.6
|
|
879.9
|
|
876.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
$ 0.62
|
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
|
(a)
|
Restructuring and other related items include gain on sale of property, recognition of future contractual obligations, employee severance costs, facility exit related charges, and other.
|
|
|
(b)
|
Other cost of goods sold includes product claim related matters and an intellectual property licensing claim.
|
|
|
(c)
|
Other costs in operating expenses and interest and other loss, net include gain or loss on investments, and asset acquisition and divestiture related costs.
|
|
|
(d)
|
Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 10.0% for the three months ended May 3, 2025. Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 7.0% for the three months ended February 1, 2025 and May 4, 2024.
|
|
|
(e)
|
In periods of GAAP net loss, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted-average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.
|
Marvell Technology, Inc.
|
Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
|
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Outlook for Three Months Ended
August 2, 2025
|
GAAP net revenue
|
$2,000 +/- 5%
|
Special items:
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net revenue
|
$2,000 +/- 5%
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
~ 50.5%
|
Special items:
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.6 %
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
8.4 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
~ 59.5%
|
|
|
Total GAAP operating expenses
|
~ $735
|
Special items:
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
147
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
76
|
Restructuring related charges and other
|
17
|
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
|
~ $495
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$0.21 +/- $0.05
|
Special items:
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.18
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.29
|
Restructuring related charges and other
|
0.02
|
Other income tax effects and adjustments
|
(0.03)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$0.67 +/- $0.05
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)
Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) enterprise networking, (iii) carrier infrastructure, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:
|
End market
|
Customer products and applications
|
Data center
|
. Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems
. Cloud and on-premise ethernet switching
. Cloud and on-premise network-attached storage (NAS)
. Cloud and on-premise AI servers
. Cloud and on-premise general-purpose servers
. Cloud and on-premise storage area networks
. Cloud and on-premise storage systems
. Data center interconnect (DCI)
|
Enterprise networking
|
. Campus and small medium enterprise routers
. Campus and small medium enterprise ethernet switches
. Campus and small medium enterprise wireless access points (WAPs)
. Network appliances (firewalls, and load balancers)
. Workstations
|
Carrier infrastructure
|
. Broadband access systems
. Ethernet switches
. Optical transport systems
. Routers
. Wireless radio access network (RAN) systems
|
Consumer
|
. Broadband gateways and routers
. Gaming consoles
. Home data storage
. Home wireless access points (WAPs)
. Personal Computers (PCs)
. Printers
. Set-top boxes
|
Automotive/industrial
|
. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)
. Autonomous vehicles (AV)
. In-vehicle networking
. Industrial ethernet switches
. United States military and government solutions
. Video surveillance
|
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue by End Market
(In millions)
|
May 3,
|
|
February 1,
|
|
May 4,
|
|
YoY
|
|
QoQ
|
Data center
|
$ 1,440.6
|
|
$ 1,365.8
|
|
$ 816.4
|
|
76 %
|
|
5 %
|
Enterprise networking
|
177.5
|
|
171.4
|
|
153.1
|
|
16 %
|
|
4 %
|
Carrier infrastructure
|
138.4
|
|
105.8
|
|
71.8
|
|
93 %
|
|
31 %
|
Consumer
|
63.1
|
|
88.7
|
|
42.0
|
|
50 %
|
|
(29) %
|
Automotive/industrial
|
75.7
|
|
85.7
|
|
77.6
|
|
(2) %
|
|
(12) %
|
Total Net Revenue
|
$ 1,895.3
|
|
$ 1,817.4
|
|
$ 1,160.9
|
|
63 %
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenue by End Market
% of Total
|
|
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
February 1,
|
|
May 4,
|
Data center
|
|
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
75 %
|
|
70 %
|
Enterprise networking
|
|
|
|
|
9 %
|
|
9 %
|
|
13 %
|
Carrier infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
7 %
|
|
6 %
|
|
6 %
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
3 %
|
|
5 %
|
|
4 %
|
Automotive/industrial
|
|
|
|
|
5 %
|
|
5 %
|
|
7 %
|
Total Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
[email protected]
