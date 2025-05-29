Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America

2025-05-29 03:16:52
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) New York, New York, May 29th, 2025, FinanceWire

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has officially welcomed Koywe , the Latin America-based crypto to fiat infrastructure provider, to its ever-growing orchestration network. By integrating Koywe's direct bank connections in Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia with single-API platform, financial institutions, PSPs, and corporates can now tap into deep CLP, MXN, ARS, PEN, and COP order books, settle on and off-ramp flows in real time, and access competitive spreads, all without adding new technical complexity or counter-party risk.

This partnership is another step toward mission of unifying the world's premier stablecoin venues under one cohesive network. By connecting diverse liquidity providers into a single API, we're making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more cost-effective.

