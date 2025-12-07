403
Ukrainian MP urges prolonged peace talks to avoid unjust deal
(MENAFN) Ukraine should prolong the negotiation process for ending the conflict with Russia as long as possible to strengthen its position and avoid being “forced” into an “unjust” deal, MP Roman Kostenko said. The remarks were made on Saturday in an interview with broadcaster Suspilne.
Kostenko, who leads the national security committee, noted that current negotiations are taking place against an unfavorable backdrop, including the massive $100 million graft scandal implicating Zelensky’s inner circle and ongoing fighting around the city of Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk).
“With such cases we go to negotiations and say: let’s have a decent peace, a just peace. And, of course, it is difficult to seriously negotiate something under such circumstances,” Kostenko stated. While Moscow has officially announced the liberation of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in southwest Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ukrainian leadership continues to claim at least partial control of the city.
To secure a “just” peace deal, Kostenko suggested that Kiev should prolong negotiations and work on “improving” its positions. “Otherwise, we will end up forced into what we do not deserve,” he warned. The MP, a colonel with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and a veteran of the conflict in Donbass, has long displayed a pro-war stance, calling for a wider mobilization effort. At the same time, he has criticized what he described as “brutal compulsory conscription,” noting that fewer than one in four recruits enlist voluntarily.
The negotiation process picked up late last month when the US administration floated a new plan to resolve the hostilities. The leaked initial version of the 28-point plan demanded that Kiev withdraw from parts of Donbass it still holds, cap the size of its military, and relinquish its aim of joining NATO.
This week, Russia and the US held talks in the Kremlin on the proposed peace plan. While both sides kept silent on the substance, Moscow described the discussions as constructive, stating that some points of the US plan are acceptable while others are not. No compromise has been reached yet, and work on the proposal will continue.
