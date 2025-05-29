Sharjah Hit-And-Run Arrest: Dash Cams, Social Media Can Deter Reckless Driving, Say Experts

When a Sharjah motorist caused a three-car crash and fled the scene earlier this week, the driver might have assumed the act would go unnoticed. Instead, within hours, a viral clip showing the incident was circulating across social media platforms, and police had already made an arrest.

The 41-second video showed a white pick-up truck abruptly swerving across lanes at high speed, colliding with a vehicle that then rammed into a third. Moments later, the driver of the pick-up sped away without stopping, a blatant violation of UAE traffic law.

Sharjah Police tracked down and arrested the suspect within six hours. While no injuries were reported, the crash sparked widespread outrage and a larger discussion around how digital tools like dash cams and social media are becoming critical to road safety enforcement in the UAE.

Viral accountability

"Technology and public awareness have created a new layer of deterrence," said Mustafa Aldah, founder of MA Traffic Consulting. "Drivers are increasingly aware that any reckless move can end up online and under investigation within minutes."

Aldah noted that Article 5 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 requires drivers involved in any accident to report the incident to authorities within three hours, unless there is a justifiable reason for delay. Failure to comply could result in stiff penalties, especially in hit-and-run cases.

"Under Article 38, fleeing the scene of an accident, particularly if there are injuries, carries imprisonment of up to two years and a fine ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh100,000," Aldah explained. "What's more, even the owner of the vehicle can be held liable if they withhold key information that could aid an investigation."

While the law is strict, Aldah believed public behavior plays a crucial role. "The more advanced the road manners of drivers, the safer our streets become. What used to take decades to change can now evolve in weeks, thanks to the power of viral videos and digital education campaigns," Aldah said.

He added, "We've already seen huge strides in the UAE's traffic culture. But regular reminders on social media, especially targeting younger drivers, can help accelerate that progress. I wish everyone, especially our youth, safe travels.”

Hit-and-run insurance

But for victims, a hit-and-run doesn't end with an arrest. It's often the beginning of a complex insurance process.

"Immediately reporting the incident to the police is crucial," said Dev Maitra, Founder and Managing Director, Savington International Insurance Brokers. "Without an official police report, insurance claims can't even be initiated."

If the at-fault driver is unknown or uninsured, victims with comprehensive policies may still receive compensation, but those with third-party coverage often face serious obstacles. "Third-party insurance doesn't cover hit-and-runs unless the driver is caught and proven liable," he said.

Additional hurdles include:



Delays in claims due to investigation timelines.

Lower compensation or outright denial if insurers suspect fraud. Victims being forced to pursue civil compensation through the courts in cases where the offender lacks coverage.

Even when the offender is identified, the victim's payout usually depends on the incident, not the driver's past violations. However, a history of infractions could lead to harsher criminal or civil penalties for the perpetrator.

Fighting fraud with data

To combat fraud and speed up legitimate claims, UAE insurers are increasingly using tools like dash cam footage, telematics data, and digital claims portals. "We now see more cases where dash cam evidence becomes the key factor in validating what actually happened," Mustafa noted.

Red flags for fraud include:



Inconsistent accounts or delayed reporting. Claims that don't match physical damage.

Suspiciously high repair estimates or frequent claims by the same person.

"In high-risk cases, insurers may deny claims and refer the matter to police," he warned. "That's why transparency, evidence, and timeliness are critical."

Some insurers, including those Savington partners with, offer WhatsApp-based claim tracking and digital submission platforms to make the process more accessible and less intimidating for motorists.