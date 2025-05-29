Dubai Fitness Challenge To Return From November 1, New Yoga Event Announced

The iconic Dubai Fitness Challenge has announced its return this year, with the annual event set to take place from November 1 to 30 across the city.

First launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the DFC began with the aim of transforming Dubai into one of the world's most active cities.

Since then, more than 13 million people have taken part in over eight editions.

"With 2025 declared as the Year of Community, this year's edition, like every year, will unite friends, families, and organisations in the shared pursuit of a healthier, more active lifestyle," said Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, at a ceremony where the announcement was made.

The month-long challenge is known for its 30x30 daily tasks, where residents and visitors are motivated to take part in any type of physical activity for 30 minutes every day for 30 days.

This year's challenge will have a new event called Dubai Yoga, which will bring the 30-day challenge to a close with a sunset yoga session on November 30.

Other events that will return will include the Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on November 2; Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8-9; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on November 23. There will also be the usual free and inclusive fitness events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes, and activities aimed at transforming Dubai into a city-wide gym.

During the event, a new logo for DFC was also revealed.

Breaking records

Last year, 18% of participants reported improved physical fitness, 15% noted enhanced psychological wellbeing, and 14% experienced greater self-esteem and reduced anxiety. Data also showed a 14% increase in participants compared to 2023, with 2,735,158 people taking place.

Over the years, participation has grown by 200%, with the movement bringing together people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.