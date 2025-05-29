PLP AND LIGHTERA ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING COMPATIBILITY PROGRAM FOR FTTX CLOSURES AND ROLLABLE RIBBON CABLE

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP, a global leader in broadband connectivity solutions, and Lightera, a global innovator in optical fiber technology, today announced a new compatibility program that pairs PLP's drop closures with Lightera's rollable ribbon fiber optic cable, streamlining design and deployment strategies for FTTx networks.

PLP's COYOTE® STP-XL Closure shown with four splice trays, butt spliced with Lightera's innovative 144-count AccuRoll® DC Rollable Ribbon Cable.

The slack storage area of PLP's COYOTE® STP-XL Closure shown with Lightera's 144-count AccuRoll® DC Rollable Ribbon Cable.

Lightera's Rollable Ribbon Cable technology.

This new collaboration provides a groundbreaking approach to fiber network design by enabling fiber-dense cables (144-288 fibers) to be deployed using compact closures in small handholes, significantly reducing labor requirements, material costs, and installation space needed for last-mile deployments.

"Rollable ribbon cable technology was initially developed for high-density applications like data centers," said Mark Boxer, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering at Lightera. This collaboration takes that same high-efficiency design and applies it to FTTx networks, unlocking new potential for compact, cost-conscious fiber installations."

The compatibility program combines PLP's COYOTE® STP Pro Series (XL and L) and COYOTE® DTC closures with Lightera's DuctSaver® and AccuRoll® rollable ribbon cables. When used with smaller handholes, the combination of PLP's closures and Lightera's cables offers a highly scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional loose tube or flat ribbon deployments that require larger dome-style closures and handholes. Taking this approach can result in a 30% cost reduction for the distribution portion of the network versus more traditional methods.

"As the demand for fiber continues to grow, network designers need smarter, more flexible deployment options," said Matt Becker, Director of North America Communications Markets at PLP . "This program gives our customers a new level of design agility, delivering high fiber counts in smaller, more efficient packages that reduce overall build costs without compromising performance."

PLP and Lightera will showcase the combined solution at Fiber Connect 2025 in Nashville, June 1-4.

For more information, visit plp and lightera .

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

ABOUT LIGHTERA

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

