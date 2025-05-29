Popular Bald River Falls Scenic Destination In The 9 Lakes Of East Tennessee Reopens To Visitors On May 30

The closure, which began in August 2023, allowed for significant improvements to the area, including:



Bridge Replacement: The original Bald River Falls Bridge, constructed in 1933, was replaced to enhance safety and accommodate modern traffic demands.



Infrastructure Upgrades: Enhancements to the road and parking area to improve accessibility for all visitors.

Scenic Enhancements: Installation of new observation decks and signage to enrich the visitor experience.

Visitor Information:

With the reopening, visitors can once again enjoy the scenic beauty of Bald River Falls and the surrounding trails. The area is popular among cyclists, hikers, and photographers, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature appreciation.

For more information, including maps and trail updates, please visit the Cherokee National Forest website at or Monroe County Tourism .

About the 9 Lakes Region:

The 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee encompasses a diverse array of lakes, rivers, and natural landscapes, offering abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation, wildlife viewing, and scenic drives. Visitors to Bald River Falls can explore this vibrant region, which includes popular destinations such as the Cherokee National Forest, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, and the Cherohala Skyway, national scenic byway.

SOURCE 9 Lakes of East Tennessee