Global Spotlight: Elephant Robotics Highlights Innovation At Five Key Robotics And Tech Fairs

Elephant Robotics showcased embodied AI innovations at five global robotics and tech fairs, strengthening global collaboration and impact.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where technology, education, and research advance in tandem, innovation is key to driving both educational and scientific progress. For robotics research and development companies, participating in significant scientific and academic conferences and international technology exhibitions is crucial for staying updated on the latest advancements. From May 12nd to 26th, Elephant Robotics presented its cutting-edge robotics solutions at 5 prominent events: the 2025 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2025) in Atlanta, the Shenzhen Week of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Kansai, the 63rd Higher Education Expo China (HEEC) in Changchun, the 6th Shenzhen Global Artificial Intelligence Expo (GAIE) in Shenzhen, and the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF).The IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) is one of the world's largest and most influential conferences in the field. As the flagship conference of the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (RAS), it gathers top researchers, industry leaders, and robotics enthusiasts to share ideas and advance the field for the benefit of humanity. Recently, embodied intelligence has emerged as a transformative trend in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. Embodied AI integrates sensing, decision-making, and physical interaction to enable robots to learn from real-world experience, adapt to dynamic environments, and collaborate more naturally with humans. Reflecting this forward-looking trend, Elephant Robotics showcased a comprehensive portfolio of embodied AI solutions at ICRA 2025. This included the universal intelligent 6 DOF robotic arm myArm M750, 6 DOF collaborative robot arm myCobot 320 and mechArm 270, 4 DOF palletizing stepper robotic arm ultraArm P340, autonomous mobile robots myAGV, Artificial Intelligence Kit, exoskeleton controller myController S570, versatile force-controlled gripper myGripper F100, bionic robotic cat metaCat , and the bionic robot panda metaPanda. Of particular interest were their real-time teleoperation solutions, allowing users to control robots remotely with minimal latency and enable precise manipulation in complex or hazardous environments.“ICRA has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of robotics and automation. It provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders, academic experts, educators, and researchers worldwide, sparking meaningful discussions around embodied intelligence, AI, and the wide range of practical applications.” said Hunter Chen, CMO and Vice President of Elephant Robotics.Before attending ICRA, Elephant Robotics' bionic companion robot metaCat was honored to be selected as a representative of Shenzhen's robotics innovation for China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka under the theme“Open-armed Shenzhen, Co-create the Future.” As global societies grow older, mental health issues like loneliness and depression are increasing. The metaCat provides companionship without the burdens of traditional care, showcasing innovative advancements in AI and robotics. Its selection for Expo 2025 underscores the growing global recognition of emotional robotics as a meaningful solution for enhancing well-being and quality of life. This milestone also marks a significant achievement for Elephant Robotics, reflecting both its technological innovation and commitment to corporate social responsibility.Following ICRA, Elephant Robotics participated in the 63rd HEEC, a premier annual exhibition that dedicated to higher education, brings together universities, educational institutions, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and innovation. At this expo, Elephant Robotics continued to impress with a range of robotics education solutions, including the comprehensive training solution in labs that combines the 6 DOF cobot mechArm 270 and the mobile robot myAGV, the remote-controlled solution that consists of the wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1 and the exoskeleton controller myController S570, the end-to-end data acquisition solution myArm M&C series robots, 6-axis commercial collaborative robots myCobot Pro 630 with DSX Holographic Display Fan, ultraArm Conveyor Belt Kit, 3-finger force-controlled dexterous gripper myGripper H100 and their upcoming RDK Artificial Intelligence Kit. The company's booth attracted over 2,000 visitors, including professors, educators, and representatives from major institutions of higher education institutions. Many were impressed by the hands-on demonstrations and practical classroom applications, expressing strong interest in adopting Elephant Robotics' solutions to enhance STEM education. At the HEEC, Elephant Robotics established friendly relationships with many universities and higher educational institutions.Turning the spotlight to Shenzhen, Elephant Robotics exhibited at both the 6th GAIE and the ICIF. The company showcased its Artificial Intelligence Kit, collaborative robots myCobot 280 and ultraArm P340, as well as its lifelike bionic companion robots-metaCat and metaDog. Their lifilike bionic robotic pets series drew significant attention, sparking lively interactions among attendees. These bionic pets reflect Elephant Robotics' mission to bring robots into everyone's life, offering innovative robotics solutions for home companionship and allowing everyone to experience the convenience and benefits of having robots in homes. Designed for home companionship, they offer emotional support for children, adults, seniors, and individuals with autism or Alzheimer's disease. By enabling warm, responsive engagement, these robotic companions help promote mental well-being and bring positive, meaningful connections into daily life.Across these 5 influential scientific and academic robotics conference and tech exhibitions, Elephant Robotics underscores the company's innovations in technology and its dedication to integrating AI and robotics into various everyday applications. The company not only showcased its latest innovations to a global audience but also gained valuable insights through deep engagement with robotics enthusiasts, researchers, educators, and global technology leaders. Through in-depth discussions, live demonstrations, and hands-on interactions, the company gathered valuable feedback and insights into emerging needs, evolving market trends, and future opportunities. This active engagement has further strengthened Elephant Robotics' global presence and deepened its understanding of how robotics can transform daily life.

