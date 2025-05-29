PXG Launches XP1 And XP2 Pickleball Paddles Expanding Its High-Performance Equipment Lineup Into Fast-Growing Sport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-performance sports brand PXG brings its engineering excellence to the pickleball court

PXG , a global leader in high-performance golf equipment and apparel, today announced its official entry into the pickleball arena with the launch of its first-ever pickleball paddles : the PXG® XP1TM and PXG® XP2TM. This expansion marks PXG's bold step into a new category – one that is booming in popularity and already winning over millions of golfers across the U.S.

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), nearly 50 million adult Americans-almost 1 in 5-played pickleball last year. Notably, nearly one-third of golfers also play pickleball, making the sport a natural fit for PXG's highly engaged and crossover audience.

“We've always focused on innovation and premium performance,” said PXG Chief Product Officer Brad Schweigert.“As pickleball rapidly becomes the alternative go-to sport, we saw the opportunity to bring PXG's engineering expertise to the court.”

The PXG XP1 and XP2 pickleball paddles are meticulously engineered to deliver high-performance play through the integration of advanced materials and design technologies.

At the center of each paddle is a polypropylene honeycomb core, featuring 8mm cells designed to optimize energy transfer while dampening vibration. This core configuration provides a stable, consistent response across the paddle face, promoting both power and precision on contact.







The hitting surface is constructed from 3K woven carbon fiber, selected for its high tensile strength and lightweight composition. This material enhances paddle rigidity while maintaining maneuverability, resulting in superior energy return and shot acceleration.

To augment control and shot manipulation, a precision-textured finish is applied to the carbon fiber face. This engineered texture enhances grip on the ball, allowing for elevated levels of spin and directional control during high-speed rallies.

Encasing the performance technologies is an edgeless aerodynamic profile that minimizes drag and reduces interference on perimeter strikes. This design not only improves swing speed and handling but also maximizes the effective hitting area for consistent performance across a range of playing conditions.

Two Head Shapes, One Standard of Excellence



PXG XP1 Paddle: Standard paddle shape with a larger sweet spot, ideal for players of all skill levels seeking control, forgiveness, and consistency. PXG XP2 Paddle: Elongated design shifts the sweet spot toward the top of the paddle for enhanced reach, power, and ball speed-perfect for experienced and pro-level players.

The PXG XP1 and XP2 Pickleball Paddles are available online at and at select PXG retail locations.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

