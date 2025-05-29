2025 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin Available On June 5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2025 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin beginning June 5 at noon ET. Production is limited to 7,500 coins, and orders are limited to three coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Struck in 22-karat gold, the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin. Produced since 1986, this coin was updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse (heads) and a completely redesigned reverse (tails) to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

The obverse design features Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left hand. Inscriptions are“LIBERTY” and“2025.” Based on the original bronze cast, legacy details were restored for the obverse design, including modifications to the Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements.

The reverse design features a stunning portrayal of an eagle, crafted in the highest degree of detail. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris created the reverse design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,”“50 DOLLARS,” and“1 OZ. FINE GOLD.”

As an added level of security, this coin includes a reeded edge variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

To complement these designs, each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a black presentation case, which is then housed in an outer presentation box with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The box fits into an outer sleeve with a beautiful gold foil image of Liberty. The accompanying certificate of authenticity also includes matching imagery of the obverse design.

The American Eagle Gold Uncirculated Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here .

To sign up for a“Remind Me” alert, please visit American Eagle 2025 One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin (product code 25EH). This product is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program, as well as the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program .

View additional United States Mint American Eagle Coin products at: .

Please visit as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of June 5, 2025, at noon ET.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



Visit about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit help-center/newsletters-and-alerts.html to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint. Follow the United States Mint on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222 ...