Tim Lamb Group Appoints Jay Lee As Director Of West Coast Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, OH, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, proudly announces the appointment of Jay Lee as Director. In his new role, Lee will oversee operations and client engagement across Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Lee brings more than 25 years of automotive retail experience to the Tim Lamb Group, offering a rare combination of operational excellence, ownership experience, and a comprehensive understanding of what drives dealership success. As a former owner and dealer principal, Lee has built and scaled high-performing dealerships, leveraging strategic analysis to identify opportunities that maximize profitability, expand market share, and elevate customer satisfaction.

Lee has also held leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer and Platform General Manager, where he managed multi-rooftop operations throughout the Pacific Northwest. Having personally navigated the full lifecycle of dealership ownership – from acquisition and growth to eventual sale – Lee offers clients a rare perspective that blends analytical foresight with real-world experience throughout the buy/sell process.

Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group shared,“Jay has all of the ingredients for a successful broker. He has experienced the buy/sell process as both a dealer and a partner and brings valuable insight to our clients.” Lamb continued with,“Jay is deeply committed to a strategic, discreet approach, focused on optimizing transaction value while preserving strong relationships between all parties involved.”

Reflecting on his transition into this role, Lee shared,“In the short time I've been with the Tim Lamb Group, it's already felt so natural. The automotive industry is going to change over the next 5-10 years, and I'm excited to help dealers navigate those changes – whether they're growing or exiting.”

“Helping retailers with their next move is what excites me most. Understanding the emotions of what goes through the buy/sell process is all relatable to me. It can be nerve-racking, anxious, exciting, and hopeful and having gone through all of the emotions myself will provide a foundation for my relationship with my clients,” continued Lee.

Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from New York University and lives in both Seattle, WA and Las Vegas, NV with his wife and two children. Married for 25 years, he enjoys traveling and attending his children's sporting events, along with collegiate and professional football games.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit

Jay Lee Director at Tim Lamb Group

