U.S. Secretary Of Commerce Howard Lutnick And Second Lady Usha Vance To Address USISPF Leadership Summit 2025

Second Lady Usha Vance to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Summit

USISPF To Honor Arvind Krishna of IBM, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group and Toshiaki Higashihara of Hitachi with the Global Leadership Award

Washington, D.C. , May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will host the eighth edition of its Leadership Summit on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.









Speakers at the USISPF Leadership Summit 2025 include Howard Lutnick, Usha Vance, Arvind Krishna, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Toshiaki Higashihara, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Senator Steve Daines, Representative Rich McCormick, and John Chambers.





We are honored to announce US Secretary of Commerce Mr. Howard Lutnick as the Keynote Speaker at the summit. Secretary Lutnick will share his insights on strengthening the U.S.-India strategic and economic partnership to achieve the goal set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi for $500 billion in bilateral trade.

The Summit will also feature the Second Lady of the United States, Ms. Usha Vance in a fireside chat. As the first Indian American in the role of Second Lady, Ms. Vance's presence symbolizes the deepening partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and highlights the robust strength of the people-to-people ties.

USISPF will also present the 2025 Global Leadership Awards to three distinguished business leaders – Mr. Arvind Krishna , Chairman, President and CEO, IBM, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman, Hitachi, Ltd. for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the US-India-Japan economic partnership.

Under Mr. Birla's leadership, the Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion. IBM, led by Mr. Arvind Krishna, has accelerated global digital transformation through advancing cutting-edge research in AI, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain, with India playing a pivotal role in its global R&D and talent ecosystem. Hitachi, under the leadership of Toshiaki Higashihara, continues to expand its investments in infrastructure, mobility, and digital innovation, closely aligning with key U.S.-India -Japan-India collaboration in energy, transportation, and technology. This will be the first time that QUAD business leaders will be honored at the USISPF summit.

The summit will also feature conversations with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Representative Rich McCormick (R-GA-07) , Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and USISPF Board members.

“ USISPF was founded with the single goal of uniting the two most powerful and robustdemocracies. ” said John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF; Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures. He added “ USISPF's strength and reach reflect with the growth, dynamism and optimism inherent in the U.S.-India strategic partnership”. “As the most prestigious summit in the U.S.-India corridor, the Leadership Summit brings together key policy and decision makers and private sector leaders to discuss their vision and way forward for bilateral partnership”.

“We are proud to welcome Secretary Lutnick, Second Lady Usha Vance and recognize exemplary business leaders who have strengthened the U.S.-India-Japan corridor.” said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF. “These three leading democracies-together representing well over $35 trillion-are united by a shared commitment to strengthening supply chains and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. With Japan's strength in advanced engineering manufacturing, India's robust economic growth, demographic dividend and engineering talent and the U.S. innovation economy and capital, this trilateral partnership is uniquely positioned to drive progress across critical sectors. This summit celebrates that shared vision and momentum.”

The USISPF Leadership Summit is the most prestigious gathering in Washington, DC focused on accentuating US-India ties and convening senior government leaders and officials, diplomats, Members of the U.S. Congress and Senate, USISPF Board members, leading business executives, media, think tanks, and global thought leaders, all working to advance cooperation and celebrate this important partnership.





About USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.









