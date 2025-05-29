Zack Kass, Advisor, Futurist And Former Head Of Go-To-Market At Openai To Present Keynote Address At Third-Annual Jarrett Supply Chain Summit

Midwest's #1 Supply Chain Event Hosts Industry Experts, Aug. 7

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zack Kass, advisor, futurist and former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, will headline the Midwest's premier supply chain event, the third-annual Jarrett Supply Chain Summit on Thursday, Aug. 7 at Kent State University-Stark Conference Center in North Canton, Ohio. Registered guests are also invited to attend an exclusive VIP dinner to kick off the event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with NFL Legend Cris Carter the evening before.

Kass is notable for his role leading the teams responsible for Open AI sales, partnerships and customer success, turning the company's cutting-edge research into real-world business solutions. As an executive business advisor, Kass now works with Fortune 1,000 boardrooms and leadership teams-including Coca-Cola, Morgan Stanley and Amgen-to help leaders navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"We are thrilled to host the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit again this year. This event represents our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration and excellence in the logistics industry," said Mike Jarrett, CEO and President of Jarrett. "As we bring together thought leaders, partners and clients from across the supply chain, we look forward to exploring transformative strategies that will define the future of logistics and drive long-term success for our clients and partners."

Registration is open to transportation leaders, decision makers and supply chain professionals. With three speaker tracks including innovation, leadership and execution, speakers represent a variety of areas, from finance to technology. Below is a brief list of speakers slated to take the stage. A complete list, along with registration, can be found at .



Rennie Alston, CEO and President, Customs Service & Solutions: Tariffs & Trade

Gary Thomas, Criminal Intelligence Analyst, CargoNet: Cargo Theft & Fraud: Trends, Threats and Protecting Your Supply Chain

Chris Johnson, Senior Analyst, Transport & Machinery, Cleveland Research Company: State of Transportation Update

Lance Healy, Co-Founder and CEO, FreightFacts: The New Formula for LTL Shipper Success

JP Wiggins, CEO, 1Logtech: No-Code Integration for Transportation & Logistics

Eric Lail, Shingo Prize Examiner / Lean Consultant: Lean Beyond The Factory: Extended Lean Across Your Supply Chain

Dave Reese, Freight Accounting Manager, Bath & Body Works: Streamlining Supply Chain Finance And many others!

The VIP dinner will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, beginning at 5:30 p.m.; NFL legend Cris Carter will speak. Photo opportunities will also be available.

For more information and to register, visit .

ABOUT JARRETT

Jarrett Logistics is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing, International and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology and premier services to many of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Jacquie Mazziotta, e. [email protected] , p. (330) 682.0099, ext. 2024

SOURCE Jarrett

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED