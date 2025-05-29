Metal Biocides Market Set To Hit USD 5.43 Billion By 2032, Driven By Development Of Nano-Metal Biocides Creating Expansion Opportunities SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for antimicrobial coatings in healthcare and food sectors, alongside increasing regulatory focus on hygiene, propels the Metal Biocides market growth. Austin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metal Biocides Market Size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Widening Adoption of Metal-Based Biocides Across Industries Due to Hygiene, Safety, and Innovation Demands The metal biocides market is preparing for the next level of growth as natural antimicrobials are gaining popularity due to safety and sustainability. These biocides are commonly used in paints & coatings, healthcare, and textile applications for their ability to provide antimicrobial protection and promote product durability and cleanliness. Growing concern over health, safety, and environmental regulations is driving many businesses to use more efficient and environmentally friendly biocidal products. Technological innovations are making these APIs more performant and stable, thus expanding the range of applications. Even regulatory bodies like the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have further promoted the use of metal biocides and gained approvals for their use in a larger range of industries across Europe. This global trend indicates a gradual move towards sustainable antimicrobials as industries prefer compliance and product integrity in the ever-more hygiene-driven markets. The US Metal Biocides Market Size was valued at USD 0.66 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. market for biocides is expected to grow continuously on a large scale of demand in connection with healthcare, personal care, and industrial requirements. Increasing knowledge regarding the efficiency of Metal Biocides against microbial pathogens, along with increasing demand for green biocide products, is leading the market to grow. U.S. companies such as BASF have made considerable efforts to invest in new biocide formulations against the food and beverage industries to prevent contamination. Key Players:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

Lonza Group Ltd.

Milliken Chemical Company

SANITIZED AG

Troy Corporation

LANXESS AG

DuPont Evonik Industries AG Metal Biocides Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 3.96 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.02% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Silver, Copper & Alloys, Zinc, Others)

. End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Medical, Textile, Pesticides, Wood Preservation, Foods & Beverages, Others) Key Drivers . Increased Application in Paints and Coatings Drive Market Growth.

Shifting Consumer Preferences Fuel Demand for Safer Antimicrobial Solutions



Consumers seek antimicrobial protection in daily-use products, boosting metal biocide demand.

Demand for durable, safe goods drives biocide use in packaging and textiles.

Eco-conscious buying trends push for sustainable metal biocide formulations.

Transparency and safety concerns raise scrutiny of biocidal ingredients. Post-pandemic hygiene focus fuels demand for antimicrobial-coated surfaces.

By Type , Silver-based Type Dominated the Metal Biocides Market in 2023 with a 42% Market Share

Silver has significant antimicrobial properties, thus preventing the growth of microorganisms in different applications. As a result, it is widely used in healthcare, textile, and paint & coatings industries. The efficiency of silver and its increasing use in consumer products as a safe antimicrobial agent are what contribute to silver. Silver can be used in wound care products and medical devices, and the demand for such silver-based biocides will be especially good in wound care products because of its role in the reduction of infections. Moreover, the rising application of silver in textiles, due to its wide utilization of fabrics infused with silver, further confirms that silver is an important segment for the metal biocides market.

By End-Use Industry , Paints & Coatings Dominated the Metal Biocides Market in 2023 with a 32% Market Share

Metal biocides are critical to maintaining the performance and lifetime of the paint by assuring a free film from slime and biodeterioration of the coating. The continued growth in construction activities will help this segment grow as the need for antimicrobial paints increases. Favorable hygiene for building materials and high-performance, long-lasting coatings trends are expected to drive the market. This factor further drives the segment dominance as major paint manufacturers are adding metal biocides in their formulations to improve product performance.

Asia Pacific dominated the Metal Biocides Market in 2023, Holding a 41.56% Market Share

The demand for metal biocides in paints, textiles, and food & beverages is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Biocides are extensively employed throughout the Middle East region as a result of a strong Manufacturing industry, accompanied by incremental demand for Hygiene & Health. As an example, the manufacture of biocide-treated textiles, intended for hospitals and similar healthcare facilities, has become an important production activity in China. Moreover, the increasing penetration of sustainable and eco-friendly biocide solutions is also encouraging the growth of the market in this region.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Metal Biocides Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

A surge in its demand from healthcare, personal care, and paints & coatings sectors is the major factor that has been augmenting the market. In the U.S., increasing health-conscious consumers and regulatory pressure for the incorporation of antimicrobials in products have been the major aspects supporting the growth of this market. Firms such as Dow, BASF are laying substantial investment in the metal biocides formulations, especially in personal care products, as the demand for anti-microbials is substantial.

Recent Developments

April 2025: Arxada launched Polyboost, a multifunctional additive designed to improve pH and viscosity stability in paint formulations. This innovation supports lower preservative usage rates, aligning with industry trends toward more sustainable and efficient products.





