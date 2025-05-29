Ukraine Says Russia Avoids Sharing Ceasefire 'Memorandum' Due To Unrealistic Ultimatums
He stressed that the Russians' fear of sending their "memorandum" to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process.
"If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty," Tykhyi said.Read also: Sybiha calls on Russia not to delay with 'memorandum': Why wait until Monday?
Sybiha earlier urged Russia to present its ceasefire proposals without delay, rather than waiting until Monday. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Ukrainian request as "unconstructive," according to Russian state media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment