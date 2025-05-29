Ukraine Says Russia Avoids Sharing Ceasefire 'Memorandum' Due To Unrealistic Ultimatums

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

He stressed that the Russians' fear of sending their "memorandum" to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process.

"If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty," Tykhyi said.

Sybiha calls on Russia not to delay with 'memorandum': Why wait until Monday?

Sybiha earlier urged Russia to present its ceasefire proposals without delay, rather than waiting until Monday. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Ukrainian request as "unconstructive," according to Russian state media.