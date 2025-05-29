Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Manila Calls on China to Respect Philippine Sovereignty in South China Sea

Manila Calls on China to Respect Philippine Sovereignty in South China Sea


2025-05-29 09:27:46
(MENAFN) Manila has firmly called on China to acknowledge the Philippines’ jurisdiction over contested waters in the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza stated that "The Philippines is clearly within its rights to conduct routine maritime operations and scientific research in and around these features, and will continue to do so," based on the "fundamental fact" that "Pag-asa Island and the Pag-asa Cays form part of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), which is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has longstanding sovereignty and jurisdiction."

This declaration came in response to recent accusations from the Chinese Embassy in Manila regarding Philippine activities near Thitu (Pag-asa) Island, also known as Zhongye Dao in Chinese and Dao Thị Tur in Vietnamese.

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy’s Facebook page claimed that since January, Manila has conducted 27 "unauthorized landings involving 167 personnel on uninhabited features in the South China Sea."

The Philippine Foreign Ministry categorically "rejects and refutes" these allegations, according to Daza.

She further stated that the Philippines’ actions "are a valid exercise of Philippine sovereignty and consistent with international law," while urging Beijing to "respect the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction, even as we continue to pursue peaceful and legal means to manage differences and the situation at sea."

"China has no right to object, much less interfere with these lawful and routine activities," the spokeswoman added.

The ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea involve overlapping claims from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam over various islands and maritime zones in the region.

MENAFN29052025000045017169ID1109611546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search