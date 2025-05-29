MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA AND PETSMART CHARITIES DISTRIBUTE 15 MILLIONTH PET MEAL, UP TWO MILLION FROM LAST YEAR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The milestone 15 millionth meal was delivered to Kali Mae, a 7-year-old dachshund who lives in Waco, Texas with her owner, Sharon. Sharon suffers from devastating vision loss and, as a result, she is homebound. Living on a fixed income, she has had to make tough choices, like feeding Kali Mae her own food (watch their story here ).

"My dog is what keeps me going," said Sharon. "We're best friends."

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Together with PetSmart Charities , the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, the organizations have teamed up to deliver kibble – and care – directly to seniors' doorsteps, helping ensure that both older Americans and their pets thrive.

Pet ownership has been shown to provide critical comfort as well as both mental and physical health benefits for our aging neighbors. In fact, 100 percent of Meals on Wheels clients believe their pet brings happiness to their life and 96 percent feel their pet makes them healthier. Yet, 1 in 2 clients have no one but their local Meals on Wheels provider to help them care for their animals, making it difficult for them to meet their pet's needs on top of their own. Thanks to this partnership, 97 percent of clients say that Meals on Wheels support makes it possible to keep their pet.

"One of the most devastating choices a senior has to make is whether they eat or their furry companions do," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "1 in 3 adults aged 60 and older feel lonely, which is why providing moments of social connection is such an important part of the Meals on Wheels delivery experience. Pets are another source of comfort and purpose for many seniors, so it's an honor to be able to help support pet parenthood among seniors thanks to PetSmart Charities' generous contributions."

Because of support from Meals on Wheels and PetSmart Charities, Sharon no longer has to choose between her own meals and Kali Mae's. She's not alone – participating seniors across the country are experiencing more physical activity, less loneliness and a deeper connection to their pets.

"I feel very blessed with everything," Sharon said. "I have a lot to be thankful for."

"Choosing between feeding yourself and your four-legged companion who serves as a lifeline is a choice no one should have to make," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "That's why we're so thrilled to achieve this incredible milestone alongside Meals on Wheels America as we protect and nurture the special bond between seniors and their pets, striving for new milestones."

With the support of PetSmart Charities, participating Meals on Wheels providers have successfully expanded pet-related services for six years and counting, including nutrition assistance, access to veterinary care, grooming, emergency boarding and dog walking. This partnership ensures that pet parents like Sharon don't have to sacrifice to provide for their loyal best friends.

"She loves me - and I love her," Sharon said of Kali Mae. "We stick together."

For more information on Meals on Wheels America, please visit . For more information on PetSmart Charities® and how grants are making an impact across North America, please visit .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit .

About PetSmart Charities ®

PetSmart Charities® is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 10 million pets connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities, while shopping at PetSmart, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America