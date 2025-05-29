403
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Shows Bullish Momentum: SEBI RA Anupam Bajpai Projects Move Toward ₹780
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC demonstrates positive technical momentum, which signals an optimistic near-term path for its stock price, according to SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares were trading at ₹728.90, down ₹6.90 or 0.9%. </p> <p>After establishing its position above the 200-day moving average on May 23, the stock demonstrated strong support when tested on May 27.</p> <p>Bajpai said the stock exhibited a bullish trend signal when the 20-day moving average exceeded the 100-day moving average, which typically suggests growing price momentum.</p> <p>Bajpai said that since the stock remains above this average, it should maintain its upward trend.</p> <p>The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.93 indicates that it maintains increasing strength without reaching overbought levels. </p> <p>According to Bajpai's projections, the current market indicators show that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will likely reach the ₹780 price level soon.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 12.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
