Dynasty Gold Participates At THE Mining Investment Event In Quebec City And The 121 Mining Investment New York In June
The Company will attend THE Mining Investment Event of the North , taking place June 3-5, 2025, in Quebec City, and the 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York on June 9-10, 2025.
Dynasty's management will hold scheduled one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, retail investors and Dynasty shareholders at both events, and will also participate in networking sessions organized by the event hosts during these events.
These conferences provide an opportunity to update the investment community on the Company's exploration activities at its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project , located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in northwestern Ontario, 47 Km south of Dryden. Ontario remains one of the world's top jurisdictions for gold exploration, supported by strong infrastructure, permitting stability, and consistent investor interest.
In 2024, Dynasty completed approximately 3,000 meters of core drilling at Thundercloud. The program confirms near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization in the Pelham Zone , with intercepts up to 94.5 meters of 1.61 g/t, including 5.3 g/t over 18 , 45 meters from surface. Drilling also demonstrated continuity of high-grade mineralization between 5 to 8+ g/t over broad near surface intervals . Most holes drilled todate are within 200 meters of surface. The 2024 campaign successfully extended mineralization laterally and at depth and identified promising new targets in the Contact Zone .
The Thundercloud project remains open in multiple directions. Dynasty is now preparing to launch its 2025 drill program , which will focus on testing deeper extensions of the Pelham Zone to expand the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates, and follow-up drilling on geophysical anomalies identified during 2024.
With no debt, a tight share structure, and approximately 50% of shares held by insiders and long-term shareholders, including Mr. Rob McEwen's close to 10% ownership, Dynasty Gold is positioned to advance the Thundercloud property into a viable mining operation in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Company is well-funded to execute its 2025 exploration plans.
Dynasty will provide further updates in the coming days.
About Dynasty Gold Corp.
Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration in North America. The Company holds projects in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Dynasty is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario, as outlined in an NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report dated September 27, 2021, available on the Company and SEDAR+ websites. The 100%-owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas camp, Elko County, Nevada, is located near multiple large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit: .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.
"Ivy Chong"
Ivy Chong, President & CEO
For additional information, please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ...
Investor Contact:
Philip Tai
Investor Relations
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: VID Media
