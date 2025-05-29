403
China Blasts U.S. Tariffs as Court Blocks Trump’s Trade Policies
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China stated that "protectionism harms all and is ultimately unpopular," reacting to the U.S. Court of International Trade's decision to halt U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
At a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declared, "Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners. Protectionism harms the interests of all parties and is ultimately unpopular."
The ruling, issued on Wednesday, determined that Trump exceeded his legal authority by attempting to impose extensive global tariffs on imports, according to reports from various media outlets.
Additionally, He Yongqian, spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry, addressed the court's decision during a separate news conference on Thursday. She criticized the US tariffs, stating they "has not only failed to solve any of its own problems, but has also seriously undermined the international economic and trade order, disrupted the production and operation of enterprises and the daily life and consumption of the people, and harmed others without benefiting itself."
She further urged, "China urges the US to heed the rational voices of the international community and all domestic parties and completely abolish the wrong practice of unilaterally imposing tariffs."
