Diebold Nixdorf Builds Self-Service Checkouts And Kiosk Systems In The U.S.
Diebold Nixdorf is already building self-ordering kiosks for Tillster, its strategic software and distribution partner in the QSR space, in order to serve major customers, including multiple Top 20 QSR chains in the region.
Perse Faily, chief executive officer at Tillster, said : "Diebold Nixdorf's in-house manufacturing approach enables quick adaptation to customer demands, while the expanded U.S. manufacturing capabilities deliver more reliable supply chains, greater flexibility, and the certainty that we can execute large-scale rollouts seamlessly and on schedule."
The production range of the new retail line in North Canton also includes self-service checkout solutions like the modular DN Series® EASY family, enabling various deployment options based on a single platform concept and primarily deployed in the Grocery and General Merchandise industry verticals.
Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, Global Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said : "We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country. Not only does this give us greater flexibility, the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs."
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit for more information.
X: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: /company/diebold
Facebook:
YouTube:
DN-R
SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment