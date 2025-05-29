Diebold Nixdorf Builds Self-Service Checkouts And Kiosk Systems In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Combined with the company's supply chain strategy, this in-house manufacturing approach provides quality, responsiveness and full customer focus for domestic Grocery, General Merchandise, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and Fuel & Convenience retailers. This enhancement is a result of Diebold Nixdorf's strategic approach to managing global supply chains and production to achieve greater control and predictability in its manufacturing processes.

Diebold Nixdorf is already building self-ordering kiosks for Tillster, its strategic software and distribution partner in the QSR space, in order to serve major customers, including multiple Top 20 QSR chains in the region.

Perse Faily, chief executive officer at Tillster, said : "Diebold Nixdorf's in-house manufacturing approach enables quick adaptation to customer demands, while the expanded U.S. manufacturing capabilities deliver more reliable supply chains, greater flexibility, and the certainty that we can execute large-scale rollouts seamlessly and on schedule."

The production range of the new retail line in North Canton also includes self-service checkout solutions like the modular DN Series® EASY family, enabling various deployment options based on a single platform concept and primarily deployed in the Grocery and General Merchandise industry verticals.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, Global Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said : "We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country. Not only does this give us greater flexibility, the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: /company/diebold

Facebook:

YouTube:

DN-R

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated