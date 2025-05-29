Ukrainian Forces Down 56 Russian Drones
According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 09:30, air defense units had intercepted 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and other drones in the east and north of the country. Of these, 10 were shot down by firepower, while 46 were either suppressed or forced down through electronic warfare measures.
The enemy's airstrike targeted nine frontline locations across the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.
During the night of May 29, Russian forces deployed 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones from Millerovo, Orel, and Kursk. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems teams, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Ukrainian forces repel 54 assaults on Pokrovsk front, 205 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours
This airstrike was notable for its focus on frontline areas, intensifying pressure on Ukrainian defenses.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine's Air Defense Forces downed 71 of 88 drones used by Russian forces in attacks since the evening of May 27.
