Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CIA Faces Challenges in Foreign Spy Recruitment

CIA Faces Challenges in Foreign Spy Recruitment


2025-05-29 08:08:12
(MENAFN) The CIA is facing increasing obstacles in its efforts to recruit overseas informants and, as reported by a news outlet on Wednesday, the agency “needs more spies,” according to both current and former intelligence insiders.

A primary concern identified by these sources is the widespread expansion of public surveillance infrastructure around the world, combined with significant advancements in facial recognition technology.

These developments have made it more challenging for CIA operatives to remain undetected during covert operations.

In a recent public discussion, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis addressed these issues, admitting that although “some of the tools and techniques from the 1960s or ‘70s might still work today, a lot of them need to be updated and refreshed.”

His comments highlight the urgent need for modernization in intelligence-gathering methods.

According to the news outlet, officials also recalled earlier failures, particularly the CIA’s intense efforts in the early 2000s to recruit Chinese government insiders.

That initiative was eventually dismantled by Chinese security authorities, who reportedly arrested and executed as many as two dozen CIA agents.

The report further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic posed another major barrier by disrupting in-person meetings with sources due to widespread lockdowns and international travel bans.

Additionally, Leader Donald Trump’s ongoing proposal to shut down 10 embassies and 17 consulates for budgetary reasons could further shrink the CIA’s global presence, complicating recruitment and operations abroad even more.

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109610895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search