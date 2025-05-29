JHCO, Doctors Committee For Jerusalem Gear Up To Deliver Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - As part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, Doctors Committee for Jerusalem on Thursday discussed with Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), ways to enhance and coordinate relief and medical action provided to the Palestinian strip.Held at the organization's headquarters, JHCO Director General Hussein Shebli referred to its efforts since the beginning of the aggression on the strip, underscoring its "pivotal" role in delivering relief, humanitarian, and food aid and supporting vital health sectors.Shebli said these efforts are carried out under Royal directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with support of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and the Jordanian government, despite the challenges and obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation.In turn, the committee's chairman, Mohammed Tarawneh, praised the JHCO's "key" humanitarian role, valuing His Majesty's directives, which affirm Jordan's advanced position in supporting humanitarian issues.Tarawneh noted the importance of "constructive" partnership and cooperation among Jordan's civil society institutions, mainly professional associations, to support the JHCO's efforts to continue its vital activities.Concluding the meeting, Tarawneh affirmed the committee's "commitment" to enhance future joint cooperation and coordination to complete aid delivery within the JHCO's channels.All the committee's capabilities would be harnessed to support the JHCO's operations, reflecting Jordan's official and popular solidarity towards the strip, he pointed out.