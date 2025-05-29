SMARTSHOOTER Awarded A $13M U.S. Army Contract For SMASH 2000L Fire Control Systems
The SMASH systems will be integrated into the U.S. Army combat formation
YAGUR, Israel, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMARTSHOOTER , a world-class designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems, is proud to announce that its U.S. subsidiary, SMARTSHOOTER Inc., has received a new order valued at $13M from the U.S. Army for SMASH 2000L fire control systems. The systems will be deployed as part of the Army's Transformation In Contact (TIC2.0) forces, a specially designated formation for accelerated testing and integration of advanced technologies on the battlefield.Continue Reading
SMARTSHOOTER SMASH 2000L Fire Control System
SMASH fire control systems have already been acquired and operationally deployed by various branches of the U.S. armed forces, providing valuable field experience and demonstrating their effectiveness against evolving threats. Now, with the recent U.S. Army order, the technology will be integrated into the combat formation. This marks a major milestone in advancing U.S. dismounted counter-UAS capabilities.
Also known as SMASH 3000, SMASH 2000L (light) is SMARTSHOOTER's lightest handheld-operated fire control system, which attaches to the Soldier's rifle. Using computer vision, artificial intelligence, and advanced tracking algorithms, it enables Soldiers to detect, track, and precisely eliminate aerial and ground targets with unmatched accuracy. The system is especially effective against drones and small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), offering a high probability of kill for emerging threats.
Michal Mor, CEO of SMARTSHOOTER , said: "We are honored by the U.S. Army's continued confidence in our SMASH technology. With SMASH 2000L, dismounted Soldiers are empowered with advanced fire control capabilities, ensuring precision in every shot-even in the most complex and high-pressure scenarios. The current contract is a significant step toward Army-wide fielding, and we are committed to supporting this important initiative."
Combat-proven by the Israeli Defense Forces during Operation Iron Swords, SMASH systems have also been fielded by other NATO forces and are gaining traction across multiple branches of the U.S. military.
For further details, please visit:
Or contact: Kim Laronne, [email protected] , Tel: +972.72.3202111
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.
