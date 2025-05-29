QSE Group Provides Preview Of Upcoming Website Redesign Focused On Optimized User Experience And Sales Flow

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF ) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") provides an update on development of a comprehensive redesign of its public-facing product site for its QSE Group product website. The revised site is being tailored to align with QSE's focus on usability, improved product accessibility, and integration with ongoing user acquisition efforts. The update is expected to go live in early June.

In response to the increasing urgency surrounding quantum-related cybersecurity risks, QSE's new website design shifts from a primarily technical format to a more user-oriented and conversion-friendly structure. The goal is to create a clearer, more streamlined experience that reflects the needs of current and prospective customers.

Functionality and Design Focus

The redesign emphasizes clarity and efficiency. Key updates include simplified navigation, updated messaging, and improved visual hierarchy to support user decision-making. Each user journey has been designed to guide visitors from landing pages to product information and subscription options with minimal friction.

The structure of the new site incorporates Hick's Law in its design approach - reducing on-screen choices and distractions to help users focus on clear actions. Importantly, visitors will never be more than three clicks from a purchase or subscription point .

Mobile and Desktop Compatibility

The site is being developed for full compatibility across devices, with equal emphasis placed on desktop and mobile functionality. Layouts, navigation, and purchasing flows are designed to maintain consistency and performance regardless of the user's entry point.

Key Additions and Integration



Integrated AI Tools: The redesign includes native support for QSE's AI-enabled Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) tool, allowing potential clients to better understand their current exposure to quantum vulnerabilities.

Streamlined Sales and Lead Funnels: Page layouts and content are structured to align with inbound traffic sources and QSE's various ad campaigns.

Simplified Language and Layout: Technical depth remains accessible, but client-focused language and clean interfaces now support faster understanding and decision-making. Clear Navigation Structure: The user flow has been restructured to move seamlessly from the homepage to relevant product pages, subscription options, and the portal login.

Preview Snapshot: QSE Website Browser Layout

"This website update is about making things simpler for our users and ensuring our tools are easy to access," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "With quantum risks becoming more immediate, clarity and ease of use are essential."

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

