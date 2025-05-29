It's Official! Google Online Store Now Open For Indian Shoppers With Full Product Lineup

In India, Google is now formally launching its online shop where customers can purchase the Pixel Watch 3 model, Pixel 9 series phones, and other accessories. A few years ago, Apple opened its online shop in the nation, while Google took its time opening a physical store and has so far mostly used Flipkart.

However, having the official store open eliminates the need to bargain with other merchants and deal with other problems. The reason for Google's limited number of physical storefronts and service support in India is that the company has been sluggish to focus on the Indian market with its Pixel devices.

Google's debut of an online store in India coincides with special deals for Pixel 9 phones, including discounts. Similarly, you may get bargains on the Pixel Watch 3 model (both sizes). Google also has special bundled offers that include a case of Pixel Buds when you purchase the new Pixel phone or watch from their online shop. You may learn more by visiting the Google online shop.

Google claims the new online shop will also improve after-sales assistance, with same-day repairs now available at 20 service centers throughout India. The online Google Store allows you to register for repairs and arrange gadget collection at your home.

Establishing an online shop is only the first step in giving the country's high-end Pixel gadgets the attention they deserve. In order to persuade customers to purchase Pixel phones and not hesitate because resolving any difficulties with them may become a nightmare, the after-sales service has to grow more quickly and have better delivery schedules.

Additionally, Google might have made a significant advancement this year by releasing the powerful Pixel 10 series. According to reports, the business has partnered with TSMC to produce the next Tensor G-series chipset versions, abandoning Samsung in the process.