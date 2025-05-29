Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince, Japanese PM Oversee Signing Ceremony In Tokyo


2025-05-29 07:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Japan signed several agreements and Memorandums of Cooperation (MOC) during a ceremony in Tokyo overseen by His Highness the Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The ceremony reflected the two countries' keenness to strengthen and develop the existing bilateral cooperation between them in various vital fields.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and members of the official delegation attended the event. (end)
